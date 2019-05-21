HAHAHA!

Beto O’Rourke is so out-of-the running in the Dem presidential primary that people don’t even want opposition research on the Texas Democrat:

News: Oppo research requests on @BetoORourke have "completely died off," according to internal inquires to a top GOP group shared with @thedailybeast. My latest: https://t.co/cJlyPuO5Hl — Hanna Trudo (@HCTrudo) May 21, 2019

Wait, there was a time when journos wanted oppo research on Beto O’Rourke? When was that, exactly?

.@AmericaRising was once flooded with requests from reporters on Beto. Now they're virtually non-existent. Meanwhile, the @GOP has not received any requests on him in recent weeks. — Hanna Trudo (@HCTrudo) May 21, 2019

Anyway, this really is sad for Beto but hey, goodbye:

When you aren’t even worth attacking anymore…ouch 😂😂😂 https://t.co/Yyvil77pBA — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) May 21, 2019

Or maybe Fox News will help?

. @BetoORourke says he would absolutely do a town hall on Fox, tells reporters it’s about reaching voters where they are — David Siders (@davidsiders) May 20, 2019

Good luck with that.

