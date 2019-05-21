HAHAHA!

Beto O’Rourke is so out-of-the running in the Dem presidential primary that people don’t even want opposition research on the Texas Democrat:

Wait, there was a time when journos wanted oppo research on Beto O’Rourke? When was that, exactly?

Anyway, this really is sad for Beto but hey, goodbye:

Or maybe Fox News will help?

Good luck with that.

