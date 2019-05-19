This is hilarious. Does Jill Biden have a problem with her husband’s handsy behavior? Apparently so. Check out the video below and watch what she does with Joe’s hands:

By the way, the back of Jill Biden’s jacket says “LOVE” which we assume is a not-so-subtle dig at the First Lady Melania Trump:

Trending

***

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jill BidenJoe Biden