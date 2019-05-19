This is hilarious. Does Jill Biden have a problem with her husband’s handsy behavior? Apparently so. Check out the video below and watch what she does with Joe’s hands:

By the way, the back of Jill Biden’s jacket says “LOVE” which we assume is a not-so-subtle dig at the First Lady Melania Trump:

Jill Biden’s “LOVE” jacket vs Melania Trump’s famous “I Really Don’t Care – Do You?” jacket pic.twitter.com/h04L2YHspW — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) May 18, 2019

***

