John Buysse, Hillary Clinton’s former Instagram and Snapchat guy, says that the reason why Texas Dem Beto O’Rourke gets to post so many food photos from the campaign trail is because of sexism.

You see, we “never saw posts like this from” team Hillary:

It’s a double-standard, he says, even though blue checks are mocking Beto every day for his antics:

Trending

But it’s not an attack on Beto:

Right. . .

Because the campaign that started out at Chipotle. . .

. . . would never, ever posts woman-of-the-people photos to social media:

View this post on Instagram

Doing the #IowaStateFair the right way. 🍖

A post shared by Hillary Clinton (@hillaryclinton) on

It’s unheard of!

View this post on Instagram

When in Wisconsin.

A post shared by Hillary Clinton (@hillaryclinton) on

Surely Hillary would have won if this double-standard didn’t exist:

View this post on Instagram

Highly recommend the coffee at Astro.

A post shared by Hillary Clinton (@hillaryclinton) on

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Beto O'RourkeHillary Clinton