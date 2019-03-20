John Buysse, Hillary Clinton’s former Instagram and Snapchat guy, says that the reason why Texas Dem Beto O’Rourke gets to post so many food photos from the campaign trail is because of sexism.

You see, we “never saw posts like this from” team Hillary:

I ran @HillaryClinton’s Instagram account for the 2016 campaign & you never saw posts like these from us because: 1) The reaction would have been absurdly sexist 2) There *aren’t* photos like this of HRC b/c she knew there are different rules for men & women running for office pic.twitter.com/bs4EbvIrep — John Buysse (@JohnBuysse) March 19, 2019

It’s a double-standard, he says, even though blue checks are mocking Beto every day for his antics:

Now that there are several women and men running, every single article or take you read about the 2020 primary must be read with this double standard in mind because it is coloring the entire premise of the primary as it’s delivered to us. — John Buysse (@JohnBuysse) March 19, 2019

But it’s not an attack on Beto:

A surprising number of people read this is an attack on Beto. It clearly isn’t. It’s pointing out a problem much bigger than Beto in our media and society. — John Buysse (@JohnBuysse) March 20, 2019

As* an attack ugh — John Buysse (@JohnBuysse) March 20, 2019

Right. . .

Because the campaign that started out at Chipotle. . .

.@HillaryClinton spotted at Chipotle in Ohio as presidential candidate makes her way to Iowa http://t.co/dFAyjO5LPz pic.twitter.com/QDmeCoMK3p — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) April 13, 2015

. . . would never, ever posts woman-of-the-people photos to social media:

It’s unheard of!

Surely Hillary would have won if this double-standard didn’t exist:

***