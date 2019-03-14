Evacuations have been ordered as the severe weather that walloped Colorado yesterday has moved into Nebraska:

Here’s what it looked like this morning in Genoa, Nebraska:

This is video of first responders on the way to rescue a paraplegic resident trapped in a house:

Trending

Damage is extensive:

And roads are closes throughout the area:

The Nebraska State Patrol reports a bridge out on Highway 281:

Stay safe, people:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: nebraska