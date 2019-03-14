Evacuations have been ordered as the severe weather that walloped Colorado yesterday has moved into Nebraska:
Lots of EVACUATIONS rolling in from NWSChat in Omaha over the last 30 minutes. RECORD rain and snow melt creating RECORD heights on rivers and streams. pic.twitter.com/2JVv24mDYm
— Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) March 14, 2019
Here’s what it looked like this morning in Genoa, Nebraska:
Blizzard Genoa NE 1” on the ground. Snow rate 2” PH winds NW 30 gust over 50 MPH. #newx @NWSHastings pic.twitter.com/4kVhRr3TGn
— Jeff Piotrowski (@Jeff_Piotrowski) March 14, 2019
This is video of first responders on the way to rescue a paraplegic resident trapped in a house:
Ponca creek in Monowi Ne just west of verdel pic.twitter.com/uratLiL9Gb
— James Mahon (@mahoncamo) March 14, 2019
Damage is extensive:
RT @Plumb14: Country roads are not good @RustyLord @NWSOmaha This is near Treynor. pic.twitter.com/b88sd8IyX1
— Nigel Horton (@nigeljhorton) March 14, 2019
And roads are closes throughout the area:
And back toward Columbus / Yet more closures / Please avoid the Genoa area if possible due to major flooding and evacuations pic.twitter.com/vo42b0j4VV
— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) March 14, 2019
The Nebraska State Patrol reports a bridge out on Highway 281:
The bridge on Highway 281 over the Niobrara, south of Spencer Dam appears to be gone.
Highway 281 is already closed in this area.
This was taken this morning. pic.twitter.com/0tuejsVGK8
— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 14, 2019
Stay safe, people:
A semi tried to go through. Taken about 30 miles NW of Omaha. pic.twitter.com/lpyAiTmEfU
— Jennifer Buresh (@JenniferBuresh) March 14, 2019
***