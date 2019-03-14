Evacuations have been ordered as the severe weather that walloped Colorado yesterday has moved into Nebraska:

Lots of EVACUATIONS rolling in from NWSChat in Omaha over the last 30 minutes. RECORD rain and snow melt creating RECORD heights on rivers and streams. pic.twitter.com/2JVv24mDYm — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) March 14, 2019

Here’s what it looked like this morning in Genoa, Nebraska:

Blizzard Genoa NE 1” on the ground. Snow rate 2” PH winds NW 30 gust over 50 MPH. #newx @NWSHastings pic.twitter.com/4kVhRr3TGn — Jeff Piotrowski (@Jeff_Piotrowski) March 14, 2019

This is video of first responders on the way to rescue a paraplegic resident trapped in a house:

Ponca creek in Monowi Ne just west of verdel pic.twitter.com/uratLiL9Gb — James Mahon (@mahoncamo) March 14, 2019

Damage is extensive:

And roads are closes throughout the area:

And back toward Columbus / Yet more closures / Please avoid the Genoa area if possible due to major flooding and evacuations pic.twitter.com/vo42b0j4VV — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) March 14, 2019

The Nebraska State Patrol reports a bridge out on Highway 281:

The bridge on Highway 281 over the Niobrara, south of Spencer Dam appears to be gone. Highway 281 is already closed in this area. This was taken this morning. pic.twitter.com/0tuejsVGK8 — NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 14, 2019

Stay safe, people:

A semi tried to go through. Taken about 30 miles NW of Omaha. pic.twitter.com/lpyAiTmEfU — Jennifer Buresh (@JenniferBuresh) March 14, 2019

