Happy birthday Mitt Romney! The freshman senator from Utah turned 72-years-young today and his staff surprised him with a cake made out if his favorite snack, Twinkies:

Mitt, however, ever mindful of spreading germs, blew out each candle individually:

Watch:

My team surprised me with a cake made out of my favorite snack—twinkies! Looking forward to all this year has in store. pic.twitter.com/lQfyIrQ9Qe — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 12, 2019

Exit question: Is that weird how he blows out the candles?

Check out the totally normal not in any way weird way Mitt Romney blows out birthday candles https://t.co/RwhwDvBwxR — Allan Shifman (@AllanShifman) March 12, 2019

Or is it the proper way?

here Mitt Romney demonstrates the proper way to blow out a birthday cake: by taking each candle out individually and blowing it out. Much more sanitary https://t.co/GaM866oxyn — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) March 12, 2019

