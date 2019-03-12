Yesterday we told you how Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi saying it’s “just not worth” trying to impeach President Donald Trump because they don’t have the votes in the Senate, at least not right now:

Pelosi comes out against impeaching Trump: ‘He’s just not worth it.’ The statement is likely to roil fellow Democrats. https://t.co/EucPk2so2R — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 11, 2019

But this won’t stop Dem Rep. Rashida Tlaib from moving forward anyway:

.@RashidaTlaib says she will go ahead with an impeachment resolution against Trump — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) March 12, 2019

/2 Tlaib: “These are really, really serious criminal activity that [Trump] has been allegedly doing out of the Oval Office. That’s something we should be investigating.” — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) March 12, 2019

/3 Tlaib says Pelosi has never told her anything than “represent my district.” Tlain doesn’t believe Pelosi’s negative comments on impeachment prevent investigations of Trump — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) March 12, 2019

Have fun with this one, Nancy:

Pelosi is going to have a much harder time containing this than when she was speaker under Bush. https://t.co/3NpUxE9Lah — Jim Antle (@jimantle) March 12, 2019

***

