It appears that porn star Stormy Daniels has dropped Michael Avenatti as her lawyer:

Earlier this morning we told you how Avenatti could be in big trouble over his recent bankruptcy declaration for his old firm:

But about 10 minutes after Stormy tweeted her announcement, Avenatti says he dropped her as a client on February 19:

More here on Avenatti’s major potential problems from trial attorney Owen Barcala:

