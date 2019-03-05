It’s official: No Hillary Clinton in 2020:

BREAKING: Two-time failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has announced that she will *not* run for president in 2020.

But. . . She’s not going anywhere or staying silent:

Hillary Clinton said she is not running for president in 2020, but will continue to speak out about politics.

"I want to be sure that people understand I'm going to keep speaking out. I'm not going anywhere," she says. https://t.co/WxWUxPwVw5 pic.twitter.com/O14107EoDc

— CNN (@CNN) March 5, 2019