California Democrat Attorney General, Xavier Becerra, is under fire for threatening to journalists who obtained a list of “police misconduct reports” from a FOIA request. That’s right: “merely *possessing* the documents” is what has him fired up:

Becerra’s office isn’t backing down:

But the statute his office referenced in his letter threatening the journos exempts journalists. It’s “literally the first line”:

Becerra is saying he didn’t threaten the journos, but “the Department can take legal action” certainly sounds like a threat:

Imagine if Attorney General William Barr did this?

Bonus: Who would have even noticed this story if Becerra hadn’t spoken up?

