As we told you earlier, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is bent out of shape after a photographer captured her and her Chief of Staff eating a hamburger at a D.C. restaurant. In response to the photo, she criticized journos who are trying to find out where she actually lives:

So not only is she a hypocrite about the hamburgers which she wants Americans to stop eating. She’s a hypocrite on the residency issue because it is one of the reasons she beat incumbent Joe Crowley in her primary who was living in Virginia with his family:

She constantly hit on Crowley for living “full-time in Virginia”:

Trending

She even attacked him for — gasp — sending his kids to public school in Virginia:

“We have basically, on one side, a multimillion-dollar machine candidate that was never elected, who does not live in the district — he lives in Virginia, his children go to public school in Virginia,” she said. “It’s really kind of the pinnacle of someone who is a little out of touch but very influential.”

So spare us the BS that now it’s an issue because journos are asking where she lives:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez