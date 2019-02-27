As we told you earlier, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is bent out of shape after a photographer captured her and her Chief of Staff eating a hamburger at a D.C. restaurant. In response to the photo, she criticized journos who are trying to find out where she actually lives:

a) it would help if it was funny

b) a former Coast Guard member literally got arrested plotting to kill me last week and Republican journalists have been paying stakeout photographers to take pictures of me going inside my house, maybe read a room

c) the tweet is still creepy! — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 27, 2019

So not only is she a hypocrite about the hamburgers which she wants Americans to stop eating. She’s a hypocrite on the residency issue because it is one of the reasons she beat incumbent Joe Crowley in her primary who was living in Virginia with his family:

Reminds me of Crowley, who lives full-time in Virginia and claims to represent the Bronx and Queens. Good news: I actually live here 🙋🏽 https://t.co/tVj7SjiJGV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 15, 2017

She constantly hit on Crowley for living “full-time in Virginia”:

Last time NY-14 had a primary, Joe Crowley received less than 6k votes in all of Queens. He’s the Queens Democratic Party Chairman! That’s because his stake here is purely financial. He lives full-time in Virginia while selling our homes to developers. Voters are catching on. https://t.co/AQSJaIgZQP — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 6, 2018

She even attacked him for — gasp — sending his kids to public school in Virginia:

“We have basically, on one side, a multimillion-dollar machine candidate that was never elected, who does not live in the district — he lives in Virginia, his children go to public school in Virginia,” she said. “It’s really kind of the pinnacle of someone who is a little out of touch but very influential.”

So spare us the BS that now it’s an issue because journos are asking where she lives:

Does Joe Crowley have me down as an undecided voter? Can my mailer make it to his Virginia home in time to vote for me absentee? Do these count as receiving unsolicited selfies? These questions and more will be answered in the dramatic NY-14 season finale on June 26th 🗳 pic.twitter.com/mbbNCDM9UF — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 10, 2018

***

Related:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is furious at these photos of her and a staffer eating a hamburger and killing the planet https://t.co/IFbjVQ51Yq — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 27, 2019