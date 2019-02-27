Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) apologized for a tweet directed a former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen that many interpreted as a threat ahead of his public testimony in front of the House Oversight committee this morning:

Here’s the now-deleted tweet:

Gaetz’s apology came after this tweet from Speaker Nancy Pelosi, warning him that the Speech and Debate clause might not protect him from charges of witness intimidation:

Too late for an apology?

And before the deletion, Gaetz clarified what he meant on the floor of the House:

Gaetz told reporters last night that he did not coordinate with the president on the allegations made in the now-deleted tweet:

