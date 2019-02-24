It’s no secret that Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) is thinking about running for president in 2020:

Swalwell hopes to leverage his amplified profile into a 2020 presidential run, and has all but confirmed his plans https://t.co/09HAxSr7Jt — Roll Call (@rollcall) February 22, 2019

Which is why the California Dem is in New Hampshire today. He even live-streamed the visit on Facebook which gives us the most pathetic thing so far in the 2020 race. 21 concurrent visitors?

Eric Swalwell is answering questions on Facebook live while driving around New Hampshire for an audience that has yet to reach 30 concurrent viewers pic.twitter.com/sEvDSGy7DV — Paul LeBlanc (@CNNPaul) February 24, 2019

And 21 may have been the highpoint. When he promoted the livestream on his Twitter account, he had only 8 viewers:

Eventually, the only person watching was CNN’s Paul LeBlanck:

It now appears I'm the only one watching pic.twitter.com/3XzWIwmt95 — Paul LeBlanc (@CNNPaul) February 24, 2019

Pathetic:

My dogs could get more viewers We're all laughing at you, @RepSwalwell #DukeNukem — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) February 24, 2019

***

Related:

‘Deliberately LYING’! Rep. Dan Crenshaw REKT Rep. Eric Swalwell for shrieking about NRA headline and it was VICIOUS https://t.co/SLrqY75GJt — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 24, 2019

Eric Swalwell, who threatened gun owners with nukes, tries to revive the Sarah Palin crosshairs debacle https://t.co/QmBvdnPtaR — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 24, 2019