It’s no secret that Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) is thinking about running for president in 2020:

Which is why the California Dem is in New Hampshire today. He even live-streamed the visit on Facebook which gives us the most pathetic thing so far in the 2020 race. 21 concurrent visitors?

And 21 may have been the highpoint. When he promoted the livestream on his Twitter account, he had only 8 viewers:

Eventually, the only person watching was CNN’s Paul LeBlanck:

Pathetic:

***

