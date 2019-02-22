So it turns out the video we told you about earlier that accused Sen. Dianne Feinstein of being disrespectful to a bunch of child climate activists was deceptively edited to paint the California Dem in the worst possible light.
Here are additional clips via Tommy Christopher, including where Sen. Feinstein offers one of the teens an internship:
Here's the @SenFeinstein video threaded #DianneFeinstein To recap: she engaged on substance, told them she might vote "yes," and OFFERED ONE OF THEM AN INTERNSHIP. pt 1 pic.twitter.com/2Qgob2CH1V
— Tommy MMXIXtopher (@tommyxtopher) February 23, 2019
Here's the @SenFeinstein video threaded #DianneFeinstein pt 2 pic.twitter.com/r2lDYF7RqF
— Tommy MMXIXtopher (@tommyxtopher) February 23, 2019
Pt 3 Here's the @SenFeinstein video threaded #DianneFeinstein pic.twitter.com/c4sjJIUlt4
— Tommy MMXIXtopher (@tommyxtopher) February 23, 2019
Pt 4 Here's the @SenFeinstein video threaded #DianneFeinstein pt 4 pic.twitter.com/aelAQizpef
— Tommy MMXIXtopher (@tommyxtopher) February 23, 2019
This final clip is the killer where the senator is engaging with a woman who agrees with her and says that AOC’s resolution can’t pass:
Pt 5 Here's the @SenFeinstein video threaded #DianneFeinstein pt 5 pic.twitter.com/RXu4ieGY8d
— Tommy MMXIXtopher (@tommyxtopher) February 23, 2019
Full video here. The offer of the internship comes at the 12:10 mark:
