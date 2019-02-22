So it turns out the video we told you about earlier that accused Sen. Dianne Feinstein of being disrespectful to a bunch of child climate activists was deceptively edited to paint the California Dem in the worst possible light.

Here are additional clips via Tommy Christopher, including where Sen. Feinstein offers one of the teens an internship:

This final clip is the killer where the senator is engaging with a woman who agrees with her and says that AOC’s resolution can’t pass:

Full video here. The offer of the internship comes at the 12:10 mark:

