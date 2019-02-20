SHOT…

Fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe told the panel on “Morning Joe” that he was not aware of Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein “counting votes or possible votes” to remove President Trump from office via the 25th Amendment:

McCabe on 60 Minutes: Rosenstein was "counting votes or possible votes" on using the 25th Amendment. McCabe today on if Rosenstein was counting votes: "Not that I'm aware of." pic.twitter.com/miCBfTmuDI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 20, 2019

CHASER…

This is not what he said on “60 Minutes”:

PELLEY: "Rosenstein was actually openly talking about whether there was a majority of the cabinet who would vote to remove the president?”

McCABE: "That’s correct. Counting votes or possible votes.”@colbyhall — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 20, 2019

So, which is it?

Transcript via CBS News:

