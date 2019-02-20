SHOT…

Fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe told the panel on “Morning Joe” that he was not aware of Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein “counting votes or possible votes” to remove President Trump from office via the 25th Amendment:

This is not what he said on “60 Minutes”:

So, which is it?

Transcript via CBS News:

