Philippe Reines, a former senior adviser to Hillary Clinton, lashed out at the media this morning for welcoming back failed 2016 Democratic nominee Bernie Sanders:

He’s still a little angry we see:

Now, he’s not saying that Bernie shouldn’t be allowed to run, just that he should be held to the same standards as everyone else:

And don’t you dare bring up how the DNC had its finger on the scale for Hillary in 2016:

He even has a slogan for Bernie’s 2020 run, which we actually kind of like:

