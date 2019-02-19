Philippe Reines, a former senior adviser to Hillary Clinton, lashed out at the media this morning for welcoming back failed 2016 Democratic nominee Bernie Sanders:

Hillary Clinton, 70

Won 2016 Popular Vote by 2,864,903

Won 2016 Primaries by 3,708,294

Media: go away. Bernie Sanders, age 77

Lost 2016 Primaries by 3,708,294 votes

Media: WELCOME BACK! — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) February 19, 2019

He’s still a little angry we see:

Lmao you mad — Sam Sacks (@SamSacks) February 19, 2019

Now, he’s not saying that Bernie shouldn’t be allowed to run, just that he should be held to the same standards as everyone else:

Everyone is allowed to run. But everyone needs to be held to the same standard. — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) February 19, 2019

And don’t you dare bring up how the DNC had its finger on the scale for Hillary in 2016:

I think she won by 3,708,294 so when you all scream about the DNC you are delusional. Worse than delusional, Bernie supporters have done nothing for two years but spew their delusions at the 16,914,722 who voted for Hillary in 2016. aka 16,914,722 undecided 2020 primary voters. — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) February 19, 2019

He even has a slogan for Bernie’s 2020 run, which we actually kind of like:

2016: Feel the Bern

2020: Feel the Fizzle — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) February 19, 2019

