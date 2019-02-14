Well, here it is:

The bill is 1,159 pages so here's a summary that's just 29! https://t.co/unys23hzhL — Rebecca Kaplan (@RebeccaRKaplan) February 14, 2019

And the amount for new border barriers — whatever that means — is now only $1.375 billion which will only cover 55 miles:

Just after midnight when most lawmakers are sleeping, the 1,159-page spending bill has been released, providing $22.5B in overall border security with $1.375B for 55 miles of new barriers at border. Congress will pass it in just a matter of hours. https://t.co/nsFxpPcj4b — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 14, 2019

-$1.375 billion for 55 miles of bollard fencing along southern border and Rio Grande Valley of TX

-$ for 40,520 ICE detention beds, down from approximately 49,060 currently -$415 million for enhanced medical support, transportation, food and clothing for migrants in detention https://t.co/7rYh8beCm8 — Rebecca Kaplan (@RebeccaRKaplan) February 14, 2019

-$900+ million for enhanced inspections at ports of entry, new technology, opioid detection and customs officers

-Funding for a new Coast Guard Polar Security Cutter

-1.9% pay raise for federal civilian workers (overriding Trump’s order to deny them a pay raise) https://t.co/FXfn9ZDJZ9 — Rebecca Kaplan (@RebeccaRKaplan) February 14, 2019

The legislation does NOT include: -Back pay for federal contractors affected by the shutdown

-An extension of the Violence Against Women Act (though it does include nearly $500 million in grant money for VAWA programs) https://t.co/dlCIk4esnm — Rebecca Kaplan (@RebeccaRKaplan) February 14, 2019

The bill also helpfully tells human smugglers and drug traffickers where to focus their operations:

The final agreement, per Dem congressional aide, includes restrictions on any barriers in:

Santa Ana Refuge

La Lomita Historical Park

Bentsen-Rio State Park

National Butterfly Center

Vista del Mar — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) February 14, 2019

Sen. John Cornyn later tweeted that this is just a “down payment” on the wall:

TRUMP IS LIKELY TO TRY TO GET MORE MONEY for his border wall. There are several avenues he could go down. He could declare a national emergency, or issue an executive order. He could also try to shuffle money from other accounts. @politico . https://t.co/3ehRbJE4EM — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) February 14, 2019

Now we’ll have to see who gets on board. Republican Rep. Tom Graves tweeted that he was only given one hour to review the bill before it was submitted:

GOP negotiator explains why he could not get on board border deal https://t.co/OEU7MMvrSp — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) February 14, 2019

Maybe the policy is good, maybe it's not. I'll work through this ahead of the final vote later today. — Tom Graves (@RepTomGraves) February 14, 2019

Sigh:

I actually heard a few “Read The Bill” complaints today from House conservatives. I was happy to remind them of all the times these past few years where they did not, in fact, Read The Bill. https://t.co/tv0AlyvBnx https://t.co/eRs216I3Zp — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) February 14, 2019

Timeline . . .

The Senate will act on it first:

Expect Senate to go first on spending package, likely this afternoon. House not to vote until evening. Expect Trump to take his time considering the bill — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 14, 2019

With the House taking it up later tonight:

House Rules Cmte to meet in early afternoon to prep spending pkg for Hse floor later tonight — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 14, 2019

As always, the president is the wild card:

House Dems say they are not “nervous” about having the votes to pass the bill. But Hoyer said there was “worry” Trump could try to blow up the deal at the last minute because “we have seen that before” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 14, 2019

***