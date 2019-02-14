Well, there goes Thursday . . .

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who has a new book coming out, sat down with what CBS is calling a “BOMBSHELL” interview with “60 Minutes” where he dropped this bombshell confirming that “There were meetings at the Justice Department at which it was discussed whether the vice president and a majority of the cabinet could be brought together to remove the president of the United States under the 25th Amendment”:

So, a “coup”?

McCabe also said Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein offered to wear a wire multiple times while meeting with President Trump:

No wonder he doesn’t want to testify in front of Congress:

Deep State status? CONFIRMED:

We’ll note that it’s also pretty dumb of McCabe to think this was viable:

From the WSJ on why it wouldn’t work:

Exit question: Is this real or is McCabe just trying to sell books?

***

