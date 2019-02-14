Well, there goes Thursday . . .

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who has a new book coming out, sat down with what CBS is calling a “BOMBSHELL” interview with “60 Minutes” where he dropped this bombshell confirming that “There were meetings at the Justice Department at which it was discussed whether the vice president and a majority of the cabinet could be brought together to remove the president of the United States under the 25th Amendment”:

.@ScottPelley on what McCabe told @60Minutes: "There were meetings at the Justice Department at which it was discussed whether the vice president and a majority of the cabinet could be brought together to remove the president of the United States under the 25th Amendment." pic.twitter.com/iVAyrEV4MF — Norah O'Donnell🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) February 14, 2019

So, a “coup”?

The word for this kind of scheme is "coup." https://t.co/WtSHuRH1YR — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 14, 2019

McCabe also said Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein offered to wear a wire multiple times while meeting with President Trump:

Wow – McCabe also tells CBS that Rosenstein's offer to wear a wire with the president was raised more than once and that McCabe took it to the lawyers at the FBI to discuss. https://t.co/R0pT5UI0RN — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) February 14, 2019

No wonder he doesn’t want to testify in front of Congress:

Now we know why Rod Rosenstein has refused to testify before Congress ever since news of him wanting to wear a wire in the White House broke. https://t.co/okQTnyuTbG — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 14, 2019

Deep State status? CONFIRMED:

Further confirmation corrupt Deep State sought to overthrow @realDonaldTrump. Mueller special counsel operation is part of this effort. Shut it down. https://t.co/eVnGHfbuvD — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) February 14, 2019

We’ll note that it’s also pretty dumb of McCabe to think this was viable:

This is idiotic. This isn't even how the 25th Amendment works! Is McCabe that much of an ignoramus? https://t.co/swYMBqygPs — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) February 14, 2019

From the WSJ on why it wouldn’t work:

"Sect 4 is a great solution if the president is missing or comatose, but a terrible one when he is conscious and in full control of hisTwitter account. The first difficulty is that the president can contest the cabinet’s action." — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) February 14, 2019

"Further, if the president loses a Section 4 vote, he is displaced only temporarily; nothing stops him from trying again. All he needs is the support, one time, of more than a third of either the House or Senate." — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) February 14, 2019

That McCabe thought this process could be used speaks poorly of his legal judgment. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) February 14, 2019

Exit question: Is this real or is McCabe just trying to sell books?

Where, when, by whom? Think I'm going to wait for specific details on this before concluding who was "plotting" an ouster of @realDonaldTrump at DOJ. The former deputy director is trying to sell books after all. https://t.co/U6lCwgb7Zz — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) February 14, 2019

