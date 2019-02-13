The Washington Post has a new article out titled, “President Trump installed a room-sized golf simulator at White House,” but that headline leaves out quite a few details of what really happened:

President Trump recently installed a room-sized, state-of-the-art golf simulator at the White House. Latest w/⁦@Fahrenthold⁩: https://t.co/Bn5JihUqLi — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 13, 2019

For starters, the president just replaced the old White House golf simulator installed by President Obama:

That system replaced an older, less sophisticated golf simulator that had been installed under President Obama, according to two people with knowledge of the previous system.

Two, he paid the $50,000 price tag personally:

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss details of the president’s private residence, said Trump had paid for the new system and the installation personally.

And three, he hasn’t even used it yet:

The White House official said Trump has not used his new golf simulator during executive time — or at all since it was put in.

But we guess if the Washington Post had titled the article, “Trump replaces Obama’s golf simulator with his own money but hasn’t used it yet” just wouldn’t generate the same number of clicks now would it?

I'm seeing a ton of people using this to dunk on Trump, but it's worth pointing out a key line in the article that most people won't even click on: "That system replaced an older, less sophisticated golf simulator that had been installed under President Obama…" https://t.co/XBKsnatPJ2 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 13, 2019

And maybe the new simulator will help the president reduce his CO2 emissions?

$50,000 to cut down on presidential golfing trips actually sounds like a wise investment that'll quickly pay for itself. And Trump's paying for it himself, while taxpayers foot the bills for his trips. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 13, 2019

