If you’ve been on Twitter this weekend, you’ve probably seen this viral tweet from President Obama’s Ebola Czar Ronald Klain who criticized President Trump’s physician for saying the president “is in very good health and I anticipate he will remain so for the duration of his Presidency, and beyond.”

You see, Klain says it’s a “disgrace” and “no doctor can predict someone’s future health”:

Former head of the WH Ethics Office Walter Schaub called it a North Korean press release:

But SURPRISE! It’s the same language used in President Obama’s medical reports:

Here are examples from 2010 and 2016:

Screenshots from Yossi Gestetner’s tweet:

 

And in 2011 and 2014:

Every. Time:

