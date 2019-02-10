If you’ve been on Twitter this weekend, you’ve probably seen this viral tweet from President Obama’s Ebola Czar Ronald Klain who criticized President Trump’s physician for saying the president “is in very good health and I anticipate he will remain so for the duration of his Presidency, and beyond.”

You see, Klain says it’s a “disgrace” and “no doctor can predict someone’s future health”:

No doctor can predict someone’s future health. This is a disgrace to an office with a great tradition of professionalism. Just another institution turned into a joke by a President determined to make anyone willing to submit an instrument of his lies https://t.co/X91box4Gm6 — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) February 9, 2019

Former head of the WH Ethics Office Walter Schaub called it a North Korean press release:

This reads like a DPRK press release. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 9, 2019

But SURPRISE! It’s the same language used in President Obama’s medical reports:

EXACT Same sentence was written on the final page of Obama's physical, you straw-grasping hypocritical hack.@RonaldKlain https://t.co/8ucYn5ehtC — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) February 10, 2019

Here are examples from 2010 and 2016:

Look at language used for Obama in 2010 and 2016. Now block me because I don’t think either of you have the integrity to admit that you were wrong and to retract your fake news. History shows it has nothing with “Trump destroying institutions.” It is standard language. pic.twitter.com/caI47UHfKA — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) February 10, 2019

Screenshots from Yossi Gestetner’s tweet:

And in 2011 and 2014:

2011: “Presidents is in excellent health and ‘fit for duty.’ All clinical data indicates that he will remain so for the duration of his presidency.” 2014: “POTUS overall health is excellent. All clinical data indicates… he will remain so for the duration of his presidency.” pic.twitter.com/VxXFhd7mrb — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) February 10, 2019

Every. Time:

This looks like a clean case of double standards. https://t.co/QR3LnzA89a — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 10, 2019

***

Related:

