LOL. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is already punching Hillary Clinton right in the face and it’s only the first day of her campaign:

Klobuchar says she's headed to Wisconsin and Iowa next weekend. Says she as a presidential candidate would not ignore Wisconsin, a bit of shade for the Clinton campaign in 16. — Patrick Condon (@patricktcondon) February 10, 2019

This really is a shot at the 2016 loser:

KLOBUCHAR to WISCONSIN and IOWA next weekend. “We’re starting in Wisconsin because, as you remember, there wasn’t a lot of campaigning in Wisconsin in 2016. With me, that changes.”https://t.co/nAev2NcxAx — Elena Schneider (@ec_schneider) February 10, 2019

“Shade” puts it mildly:

And we love it!

DRAG HILLARY DRAG HER https://t.co/5Af8bKXGkd — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) February 10, 2019

Libs? Not so much:

Ugh. This is terrible pandering from @amyklobuchar to … well, I'm not sure who this is supposed to appeal to. Just utter garbage. https://t.co/PVSjrCvxcy — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) February 11, 2019

Hey, maybe she earned it with her big 2018 win?

Senate Democrat with the most impressive margin last night might be Amy KLOBUCHAR. 24 point blowout, lives near the crucial swing state of WISCONSIN, had much bigger margins than other Minnesota Dems. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) November 7, 2018

***

