A second woman has just come forward and is accusing Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of raping her in 2000 while the two of them were students at Duke University:

JUST IN: A second woman has come forward to say she was sexually assaulted by Virginia's Lt. Governor, Justin Fairfax. The woman says it occurred in 2000, when both she and Fairfax were students at Duke University. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) February 8, 2019

According to a statement from her attorney, there are social media posts and emails from the time that will back up her account:

"Mr. Fairfax’s attack was premeditated and aggressive. The two were friends but never dated or had any romantic relationship," the woman's attorney says in a statement. The lawyer says "statements from former classmates" will corroborate the alleged victim's account. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) February 8, 2019

Full statement here:

Another accuser has just come forward to accuse Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax of raping her in college pic.twitter.com/8HSBT3rq4B — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) February 8, 2019

Based on the Kavanaugh standard put forth by Dems, Fairfax is TOAST:

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax has now been accused of rape by a woman with corroborative evidence. This is far more evidence than ever presented against Kavanaugh. Dems called on Kavanaugh to resign immediately. Will they do the same for Fairfax? https://t.co/vVrOInLtba — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 8, 2019

Friends of Fairfax’s first accuser, Vanessa Tyson, are backing up her claim has well:

NEW: Five friends of Justin Fairfax accuser Vanessa Tyson have independently told @stefsaul and me that Tyson told them of her sexual assault, either in late 2017 or fall 2018. More than 740 academics have signed a letter of support for her. https://t.co/xlvWaL5MP6 — Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) February 8, 2019

“Game over”? Looks like it:

Over to you, Dems:

A second accuser with hard evidence of contemporaneous corroboration? Fairfax is done, and every Democrat who doesn’t call for an immediate investigation to review the mounting evidence against him should never call themselves feminists ever again. https://t.co/Iyfa1vqYvh — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) February 8, 2019

