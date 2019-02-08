Oh, man, this just gets worse for Dems…

On top of Friday’s news that a second woman has accused Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of sexual assault, we’re now seeing reports that Gov. Ralph Northam told his staff that he will not resign:

BREAKING NEWS: Gov. Ralph Northam tells top staff he will not resign over racist photo, despite pressure to step down, according to Virginia official. https://t.co/M0UPc2mfeV — WTOP (@WTOP) February 8, 2019

Wait, there’s more! Apparently, his staff assigned him homework to help him understand what he did wrong:

"[Northam's] advisers have assigned the governor homework: He’s begun to read Alex Haley’s Roots, and The Case for Reparations, the seminal essay in The Atlantic by Ta-Nehisi Coates." https://t.co/uzl4az3feC — Katherine Miller (@katherinemiller) February 8, 2019

Good look, Ralph:

LOL he thinks this is going to blow over. https://t.co/3zmT4SXywY — neontaster (@neontaster) February 8, 2019

Well, maybe with the Fairfax news he has a shot of sticking it out?

"His office has begun to explore how it might recalibrate Northam’s legislative agenda to focus closely on race and equity, sources close to the governor tell BuzzFeed News." https://t.co/uzl4az3feC pic.twitter.com/32zXQqUHlJ — Katherine Miller (@katherinemiller) February 8, 2019

***

