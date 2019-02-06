Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is pointing to this 2007 video that features his accuser, Vanessa Tyson, that he says shows “inconsistencies” in her story:

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax says this 2007 YouTube video of accuser Vanessa Tyson shows “inconsistencies" in her story. He says it was recorded a few years after she alleges he assaulted her, yet she doesn’t mention him when describing past assaults:https://t.co/1eMQRdKTb3 — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) February 6, 2019

Narrator: The video does not show inconsistencies with her story. At all:

A source close to Vanessa Tyson’s legal team confirms that Tyson indeed appears in this video. But her comments in the 58-second clip do not appear to be exculpatory, as Fairfax suggests. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) February 6, 2019

Wow. “This is a really bad look for Fairfax”:

The only thing this video shows is that Dr. Tyson is an incest survivor and the only reason Fairfax would send it around to the press is to smear and discredit her as damaged goods. This is a really bad look for Fairfax. https://t.co/c9iBz54jgv — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) February 6, 2019

He could be more toast than Gov. Ralph Northam at this point:

Of note, Fairfax falsely claims this video shows "inconsistencies" in Dr. Tyson's story, the same word he used as the reason WaPo declined to publish. Was this video a factor for WaPo??? They should say. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) February 6, 2019

***

Related:

'That's odd'! Justin Fairfax has apparently rendered some Dem senators speechless https://t.co/Ed6uxIwxMV — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 5, 2019

Believe women?! Bret Baier just dropped a whole LOTTA truth about Fairfax and Dems who defended Christine Blasey Ford https://t.co/x70jFmdz3c — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 5, 2019

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tells teens that eating a banana with peanut butter for breakfast will combat global warming https://t.co/KET6EDSnQs — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 6, 2019

PEAK TDS: Howard Dean blames @RealDonaldTrump for guy deported from the UK to Jamaica https://t.co/lDSHHnAFqE — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 6, 2019