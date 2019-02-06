Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is pointing to this 2007 video that features his accuser, Vanessa Tyson, that he says shows “inconsistencies” in her story:

Narrator: The video does not show inconsistencies with her story. At all:

Wow. “This is a really bad look for Fairfax”:

Trending

He could be more toast than Gov. Ralph Northam at this point:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Justin FairfaxRalph Northam