The woman who accused Virginia Lt. Gov. Justing Fairfax of sexual assault has reportedly hired the DC law firm of Katz, Marshall and Banks to represent her:

If this name sounds familiar, it should . . . it’s the same law firm hired by Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford:

Oh, sweet, sweet, schadenfreude. Dems will not be able to say one word about this. From NPR:

A California woman who has accused Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of sexually assaulting her 15 years ago has hired the same law firm that represented Christine Blasey Ford in her allegations against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Fairfax has denied the allegation, which first surfaced on a conservative blog and was later described in a report by The Washington Post. The allegation has come to light just as Fairfax could be on the verge of becoming the state’s chief executive in the wake of a scandal involving Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam and a blackface yearbook photo.

And if she does take legal action against Fairfax, maybe he shouldn’t have lied about what the Washington Post did or did not find in its investigation of the alleged incident:

The Post did not find “significant red flags and inconsistencies within the allegations,” as the Fairfax statement incorrectly said. https://t.co/27vM9DYg0N — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) February 4, 2019

