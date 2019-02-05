LOL.
Here’s celebrity Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez totally failing the high five during tonight’s State of the Union speech:
Highlight of the #StateOfTheUnion:@AOC high fives the air. pic.twitter.com/FUnOgXQLw4
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 6, 2019
In slow-mo it’s even funnier:
Thoughts and prayers @AOC. #SOTU2019 pic.twitter.com/8oo3o8ueDW
— Ben (@BenHowe) February 6, 2019
SAD! All her colleagues just left her hanging:
@AOC was looking around for a high five and couldn't find one? Uhm?
— Al Davis (@adavis1961) February 6, 2019
@AOC had noone to high-five on the women's issues at SOTU address…hmmmmm. Think that will sink in? #StateOfTheUnion #
— Molly Pitcher (@Heather76103286) February 6, 2019
Or maybe she was high-fiving all of the successful socialist countries?
Tfw you high-five all of the successful socialist countries. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/LsoAYJb7oQ
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 6, 2019
***
Related:
Ethics violation? Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand fundraises off of an animated GIF during SOTU address https://t.co/nwLfB544rh
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 6, 2019
Uh oh: Trump just got a standing ovation from both sides (yes, including women in white) https://t.co/uNBFjPvIjQ
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 6, 2019
So just what is Speaker Nancy Pelosi reading during the State of the Union address anyway? https://t.co/jf04ciQeoe
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 6, 2019
Why are the Democrats wearing white so unhappy about record unemployment? https://t.co/Dq9qiLkNkV
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 6, 2019