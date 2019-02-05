LOL.

Here’s celebrity Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez totally failing the high five during tonight’s State of the Union speech:

In slow-mo it’s even funnier:

SAD! All her colleagues just left her hanging:

@AOC was looking around for a high five and couldn't find one? Uhm? — Al Davis (@adavis1961) February 6, 2019

@AOC had noone to high-five on the women's issues at SOTU address…hmmmmm. Think that will sink in? #StateOfTheUnion # — Molly Pitcher (@Heather76103286) February 6, 2019

Or maybe she was high-fiving all of the successful socialist countries?

Tfw you high-five all of the successful socialist countries. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/LsoAYJb7oQ — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 6, 2019

***

