Gov. Ralph Northam has said that the photo of the man in blackface on his student-submitted yearbook page is not him and he has no idea how it got there. And he did admit once using blackface for a Michael Jackson dance contest.

But what if, as @Patterico notes in this series of photos, the blackface costume from the yearbook is the Michael Jackson costume?

Bow tie? CHECK:

Hat? CHECK:

Michael Jackson wore the hat Northam wears in the famous photo. pic.twitter.com/PvhsLKfBbS — Patterico (@Patterico) February 3, 2019

Sunglasses? CHECK:

CASE CLOSED!

Theory: The Famous Northam Yearbook Photo Actually IS Northam’s Michael Jackson Costume https://t.co/Oa8kH9KtC8 pic.twitter.com/v92CBAfUA0 — Patterico (@Patterico) February 3, 2019

***

