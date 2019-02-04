Gov. Ralph Northam has said that the photo of the man in blackface on his student-submitted yearbook page is not him and he has no idea how it got there. And he did admit once using blackface for a Michael Jackson dance contest.
But what if, as @Patterico notes in this series of photos, the blackface costume from the yearbook is the Michael Jackson costume?
Bow tie? CHECK:
Bow tie, bow tie. pic.twitter.com/YWmw1a1C7J
— Patterico (@Patterico) February 3, 2019
Hat? CHECK:
Michael Jackson wore the hat Northam wears in the famous photo. pic.twitter.com/PvhsLKfBbS
— Patterico (@Patterico) February 3, 2019
Sunglasses? CHECK:
Giant sunglasses, giant sunglasses. pic.twitter.com/vzj309UKa9
— Patterico (@Patterico) February 3, 2019
CASE CLOSED!
Theory: The Famous Northam Yearbook Photo Actually IS Northam’s Michael Jackson Costume https://t.co/Oa8kH9KtC8 pic.twitter.com/v92CBAfUA0
— Patterico (@Patterico) February 3, 2019
***
