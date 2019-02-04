Gov. Ralph Northam has said that the photo of the man in blackface on his student-submitted yearbook page is not him and he has no idea how it got there. And he did admit once using blackface for a Michael Jackson dance contest.

But what if, as @Patterico notes in this series of photos, the blackface costume from the yearbook is the Michael Jackson costume?

Bow tie? CHECK:

Hat? CHECK:

Sunglasses? CHECK:

CASE CLOSED!

