Sure, ruin the Super Bowl for your “top-level staff”:

BREAKING: @ABC has learned that Governor Northam has called his top-level staff, including cabinet members and the Lt Governor, for an “urgent meeting” at this hour. No details yet on what’s being discussed. — Kristin Smith (@kristin8news) February 3, 2019

BREAKING: ⁦@abcnews⁩ says Gov Ralph Northam is calling for “an urgent” top level meeting of his staff this hour, including Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax. #northam #meeting #rva pic.twitter.com/b8RuXM3Nri — Richard Reeve (@abc7Richard) February 3, 2019

JUST IN: Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has called for an urgent top-level meeting with his staff, ABC reports

* NBC reports in separate tweet meeting started at 6pm local time https://t.co/beNpYo7Eod — Melissa Cheok (@mkcheok) February 3, 2019

And resignation watch has begun:

A source informs me embattled Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will huddle with his entire cabinet and staff this evening. Agenda unclear as of right now. — Darren Sands (@darrensands) February 3, 2019

