LOL.
Sure, ruin the Super Bowl for your “top-level staff”:
BREAKING: @ABC has learned that Governor Northam has called his top-level staff, including cabinet members and the Lt Governor, for an “urgent meeting” at this hour. No details yet on what’s being discussed.
— Kristin Smith (@kristin8news) February 3, 2019
And resignation watch has begun:
A source informs me embattled Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will huddle with his entire cabinet and staff this evening. Agenda unclear as of right now.
— Darren Sands (@darrensands) February 3, 2019
We’ll keep you posted.
***
