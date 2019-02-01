LOL.

Virginia Dem. Gov. Ralph Northam’s office is not responding to requests for comment for some reason. Come on, governor! Are you the dude in blackface or are you under the KKK hood? It’s an easy question to answer:

Under the photo of the men in blackface and the Klan hood are listed Northam’s alma mater, Virginia Military Institute, and his interest: “Pediatrics.” It's unclear who the men in blackface and Klan hood are. @GovernorVA's office didn't immediately respond to requests for comment https://t.co/fVSONKwbm4 — Courtney Mabeus (@courtneymabeus) February 1, 2019

"It’s unclear who the people in costume are. The governor’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday afternoon." #Virginia @RalphNortham https://t.co/rlWKqEvDn2 — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) February 1, 2019

Northam’s office still has not returned our request for comment on this https://t.co/sYsSNMNz9B — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 1, 2019

We will note that a Republican stepped down last week for a similar photo:

#Florida state election chief abruptly resigned last week after a newspaper obtained pictures of him in blackface. https://t.co/3BpoXgWvZ9 — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) February 1, 2019

Future headline: 'Conservatives pounce on photo of Governor in blackface or Klan hood' https://t.co/pct4xL4uCU — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 1, 2019