Top Democrats in Virginia are not calling for the resignation of Gov. Ralph Northam over his racist blackface/KKK/Coonman yearbook photos:

As we told you earlier, Sen. Kamala Harris, Julian Castro, Daily Kos, MoveOn.org and many others have already called for Northam’s resignation.

But not Virginia Dems…

Statement from Tim Kaine:

Statement from Mark Warner:

Trending

And from Senate Minority Leader Richard L. Saslaw (D-Fairfax):

Update: Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) also calls for no resignation:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: blackfaceCoonmankkkRalph Northam