Top Democrats in Virginia are not calling for the resignation of Gov. Ralph Northam over his racist blackface/KKK/Coonman yearbook photos:

Very disappointed in my two US Senators @MarkWarner @timkaine stopping short of calling on #RalphNortham to resign. That is bogus. He does not and should not get a pass. Warner is up in 2020 Virginia. Black folks time for us to stand UP and be accountable. — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) February 2, 2019

As we told you earlier, Sen. Kamala Harris, Julian Castro, Daily Kos, MoveOn.org and many others have already called for Northam’s resignation.

But not Virginia Dems…

Statement from Tim Kaine:

Tim Kaine statement on Northam: “The racist photo from Governor Northam’s 1984 yearbook is horrible. This causes pain in a state and a country where centuries of racism have already left an open wound.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 2, 2019

Kaine adds: “I hope the Governor—whose career as an Army officer, pediatrician and public official has always manifested a commitment to justice and equality for all—now takes the time to listen to those he has hurt and reflect on how to move forward.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 2, 2019

Statement from Mark Warner:

And from Senate Minority Leader Richard L. Saslaw (D-Fairfax):

DEFENDING NORTHAM: “His whole life has been about exactly the opposite and that’s what you need to examine, not something that occurred 30 years ago,” said Senate Minority Leader Richard L. Saslaw (D-Fairfax). @washingtonpost story: https://t.co/OijzYDZzi6 — Chenue (@ChenueHer) February 1, 2019

Virginia Dem leadership defending Northam over blackface/KKK pic.https://t.co/JrLOYZa5EF pic.twitter.com/ZLGcSNwYhn — Elliott Schwartz (@elliosch) February 1, 2019

Update: Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) also calls for no resignation:

In new statement, Rep. @GerryConnolly (D-VA) says it's up to NORTHAM to decide whether he should stay in office, but the congressman DOES NOT call for his resignation: Northam has "apologized and asserted that he no longer holds those racist views. I take him at his word." pic.twitter.com/oC7LaKXJEg — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) February 2, 2019

