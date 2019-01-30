Celebrity Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez strikes again, this time asking why people don’t demand billionaires like Starbucks founder Howard Schultz don’t need to “work their way up” before running for president:

Why don’t people ever tell billionaires who want to run for President that they need to “work their way up” or that “maybe they should start with city council first”? https://t.co/3d8Nenrvl5 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 30, 2019

Schultz, who grew up poor in Brooklyn housing project, the first in his family to go to college, sold copiers after graduating and then started what became the multi-billion-dollar Starbucks company should totally have to work his way up some more before daring to run for office?

Well, Schultz was the first in his family to go to college. His father was a truck driver. He lived in public housing as a child. After college, he started as a Xerox salesman… Need I go on, or have I embarrassed the always-ignorant but doesn't care about it AOC enough? https://t.co/A8DgBNCVa6 — Nathan, son of Robert (@NathanWurtzel) January 30, 2019

She’s clueless, again:

Cause they’ve accomplished way more in life than being a bartender in the Bronx — derek schwartz (@derek_mafs) January 30, 2019

Building a $83 billion global company from basically nothing is … something? https://t.co/s4VmeBNt86 — Steve Goldstein (@MKTWgoldstein) January 30, 2019

Seems like an odd criticism from someone whose first elective office is the US Congress. https://t.co/DfaFZAMcx5 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 30, 2019

Plus there’s absolutely no shortage of people telling Howard Schultz to stay in his lane:

They do tell billionaires that. They tell billionaires that a lot. https://t.co/BlSfrb3DwT — Learning to code (@jtLOL) January 30, 2019

For example, Dem Randy Bryce who just lost the WI-91 race:

We are! — Randy Bryce (@IronStache) January 30, 2019

Maybe Schutlz should have been a bartender instead?

***

Related:

GLORIOUS: In the past 24 hours, Howard Schultz has criticized Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and @AOC https://t.co/GC5eMyISxE — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 29, 2019

Oh TATER, NO! Brian Stelter’s panel explaining why AOC makes ‘Conservative men uncomfortable’ is just a HOT MESS (watch) https://t.co/oYGfU3bf2i — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 28, 2019

‘It wasn’t ICE, idiot’: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gets it wrong once again — and Guardians of Truth are MIA https://t.co/9mcbMnhDO9 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 30, 2019