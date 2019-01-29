No wonder Dems are pooping in their pants over billionaire Howard Schultz entering the 2020 race as he’s nuking all of the party’s top stars.

Here’s Schultz on Sen. Kamala Harris’ statement last night saying she’s in favor of eliminating private health insurance:

And here’s the Starbucks founder on Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s tax on ultra-millionaires:

He even went after celebrity Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling her comments on billionaires “un-American”:

He’s also no fan of her 70% marginal tax rate:

