No wonder Dems are pooping in their pants over billionaire Howard Schultz entering the 2020 race as he’s nuking all of the party’s top stars.

Here’s Schultz on Sen. Kamala Harris’ statement last night saying she’s in favor of eliminating private health insurance:

.@HowardSchultz moment ago on @CBS says of @KamalaHarris’ comments last night backing Medicare for all and doing away with private health insurance: “That’s not correct, that’s not American.” — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) January 29, 2019

The fuller quote: "You just played Sen. Harris saying she wants to abolish the insurance industry. That’s not correct. That’s not American. What’s next? What industry are we going to abolish next? The coffee industry?" https://t.co/BF7YeusWdF — Jason Seher (@jhseher) January 29, 2019

And here’s the Starbucks founder on Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s tax on ultra-millionaires:

On @NPR billionaire potential prez candidate Howard Schultz rips in @SenWarren tax plan on the rich, saying it was created just for headlines and predicting it would never pass. — Annie Linskey (@AnnieLinskey) January 29, 2019

Howard Schultz tells @NPRinskeep on @MorningEdition today that Elizabeth Warren’s plan to tax the wealthy is “ridiculous” and nothing more than a “good headline” that’s never gonna be passed. — Asma Khalid (@asmamk) January 29, 2019

He even went after celebrity Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling her comments on billionaires “un-American”:

Schultz asked about @AOC advisor saying existence of billionaires is "failure of the system." Schultz: "It's so un-American to think that way…I think there is a problem that she has identified. But I think the way she’s going about it, unfortunately, she is a bit misinformed." pic.twitter.com/nhNzWdKL09 — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) January 29, 2019

He’s also no fan of her 70% marginal tax rate:

Q: What can Dems do to change your mind? Schultz, with another AOC reference: "I respect the Dem Party. I no longer feel affiliated because I don't think their views represent the majority of Americans. I don’t think we want a 70 percent income tax in our country." — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) January 29, 2019

Keep it up, Howard!

The Leftists dominating the Democratic Party are really going to hate Schultz by the end of the 2020 cycle — on both policy and political grounds https://t.co/CSqAO2PHwC — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) January 29, 2019

***

