Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tweeted Friday afternoon that the Texas Secretary of State’s office has discovered 95,000 non-U.S. citizens who are registered to vote in the state, “58,000 of whom have voted in TX elections”:

VOTER FRAUD ALERT: The @TXsecofstate discovered approx 95,000 individuals identified by DPS as non-U.S. citizens have a matching voter registration record in TX, approx 58,000 of whom have voted in TX elections. Any illegal vote deprives Americans of their voice. — Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) January 25, 2019

So, arrests are forthcoming?

Damn. That's a lot of illegal votes. Will there be a round-up of these folks or do we not have their addresses? https://t.co/8dkOKMO5ev — Melissa Mackenzie 🌐 (@MelissaTweets) January 25, 2019

And we’ve been told time and time again that this just is not possible:

That can't be possible. Voter fraud never happens, we're told. https://t.co/SABlAEHaPs — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) January 25, 2019

But…I was told voter fraud didn't exist? Are you saying the #FakeNews lied to me? https://t.co/aBv69OdFsO — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) January 25, 2019

This is a big deal. https://t.co/LDMWEmwxbe — Jeff Giesea🌿 (@jeffgiesea) January 25, 2019

Project Veritas, take the well-earned victory lap:

On election day we found a poll worker in TX saying "we got tons" of non-citizen (DACA) voters, if he's got a driver's liscense, "he's good." Anyone who can help us further investigate voter fraud can contact us here https://t.co/Fn3nQMMKZ3 https://t.co/eG5IIjDo2h — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 25, 2019

***

