Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tweeted Friday afternoon that the Texas Secretary of State’s office has discovered 95,000 non-U.S. citizens who are registered to vote in the state, “58,000 of whom have voted in TX elections”:

So, arrests are forthcoming?

And we’ve been told time and time again that this just is not possible:

Trending

Project Veritas, take the well-earned victory lap:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: TexasVoter fraud