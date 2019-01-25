Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tweeted Friday afternoon that the Texas Secretary of State’s office has discovered 95,000 non-U.S. citizens who are registered to vote in the state, “58,000 of whom have voted in TX elections”:
VOTER FRAUD ALERT: The @TXsecofstate discovered approx 95,000 individuals identified by DPS as non-U.S. citizens have a matching voter registration record in TX, approx 58,000 of whom have voted in TX elections. Any illegal vote deprives Americans of their voice.
— Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) January 25, 2019
So, arrests are forthcoming?
Damn. That's a lot of illegal votes.
Will there be a round-up of these folks or do we not have their addresses? https://t.co/8dkOKMO5ev
— Melissa Mackenzie 🌐 (@MelissaTweets) January 25, 2019
And we’ve been told time and time again that this just is not possible:
impossible https://t.co/XpnPt0VbCo
— Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) January 25, 2019
That can't be possible. Voter fraud never happens, we're told. https://t.co/SABlAEHaPs
— Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) January 25, 2019
But…I was told voter fraud didn't exist?
Are you saying the #FakeNews lied to me? https://t.co/aBv69OdFsO
— Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) January 25, 2019
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 25, 2019
This is a big deal. https://t.co/LDMWEmwxbe
— Jeff Giesea🌿 (@jeffgiesea) January 25, 2019
Project Veritas, take the well-earned victory lap:
On election day we found a poll worker in TX saying "we got tons" of non-citizen (DACA) voters, if he's got a driver's liscense, "he's good." Anyone who can help us further investigate voter fraud can contact us here https://t.co/Fn3nQMMKZ3 https://t.co/eG5IIjDo2h
— James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 25, 2019
