Breaking news out of D.C. right now where Vice President Mike Pence posted a video urging the people of Venezuela to “rally around opposition leader” Juan Guaido, President of the National Assembly:

*U.S. VP PENCE URGES VENEZUELA TO RALLY AROUND OPPOSITION LEADER — Alberto Bernal (@AlbertoBernalLe) January 22, 2019

Watch:

As the good people of Venezuela make your voices heard tomorrow, on behalf of the American people, we say: estamos con ustedes. We are with you. We stand with you, and we will stay with you until Democracy is restored and you reclaim your birthright of Libertad. pic.twitter.com/ThzIAqBoRn — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) January 22, 2019

This comes amidst reports that Venezuelan soldiers are starting to defect:

#Venezuela 🇻🇪: a group of Venezuelan soldiers defected from the #Maduro regime and fled across the border towards #Colombia from where they called for a renewed uprising this morning. Cracks are beginning to appear in the armed forces… Full statement: https://t.co/ZQinvj00R9 pic.twitter.com/eyKIz7ew3v — Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) January 22, 2019

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) tweeted that he will ask President Trump to add Venezuela to the “list of state sponsors of terror”:

I’ll be meeting with the President today on the atrocities caused by Maduro and his gang of thugs in Venezuela. As governor, I championed legislation to go after Maduro and today I am asking the President to add Venezuela to the list of state sponsors of terror. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) January 22, 2019

According to this report from Axios’ Jonathan Swan, Sen. Marco Rubio is expected at the meeting as well:

Per two sources familiar: some members of the Florida delegation are heading to the White House today to discuss the situation in Venezuela. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio among those going, these sources say. — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) January 22, 2019

