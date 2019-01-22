Breaking news out of D.C. right now where Vice President Mike Pence posted a video urging the people of Venezuela to “rally around opposition leader” Juan Guaido, President of the National Assembly:

Watch:

This comes amidst reports that Venezuelan soldiers are starting to defect:

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) tweeted that he will ask President Trump to add Venezuela to the “list of state sponsors of terror”:

According to this report from Axios’ Jonathan Swan, Sen. Marco Rubio is expected at the meeting as well:

