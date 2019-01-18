Breaking news out of D.C. tonight:

I will be making a major announcement concerning the Humanitarian Crisis on our Southern Border, and the Shutdown, tomorrow afternoon at 3 P.M., live from the @WhiteHouse. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2019

Many assume this means the president will declare a national emergency and use money from other sources/programs to fund wall construction:

Well, this could be it. The assumption is he’d declare a national emergency, redirect money to a wall, and then Congress could pass clean funding bills. Can’t say for sure though. The last time he did this it was to say Democrats are bad live from the Oval Office. https://t.co/wh20tox3XU — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 18, 2019

I'll take National Emergencies for $5.7 billion, Alex https://t.co/aWJo69RDys — David Martosko (@dmartosko) January 18, 2019

But reporters are in the dark:

The administration has been building its case for a national emergency declaration for weeks, even as some advisers and lawyers have cautioned against the move. No word yet from my sources on what exactly the president plans to say… https://t.co/wZHarPbFCm — Robert Costa (@costareports) January 18, 2019

The president’s announcement came just minutes after the White House had called a “lid” on the day:

Three minutes before this tweet the White House declared a travel and photo "lid," which once upon a time meant there wouldn't be any more news today. https://t.co/Ix6kGSEysW — Alex Wayne (@aawayne) January 18, 2019

Get back to work, guys:

He absolutely loves to destroy journalists' weekend plans https://t.co/mmBxqf6vgh — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) January 18, 2019

***