Since libs are busy sharing woke TSA agent stories to highlight the shutdown, it’s only fair if we hear the other side of the story, right?

Here’s former Trump campaign spox Katrina Pierson with a TSA agent shutdown story of her own which hits on Dems for going to that lobby-fest in Puerto Rico over the weekend:

Did it happen? Who knows. But by using the same standards employed by libs, it’s 100% true:

Like this story we told you about yesterday from Rep. Rashida Tlaib:

But libs consider Pierson’s story to be horses*it:

And she’s an “Ahole”:

Jacob Wohl reference for those who don’t know:

Exit observation on a related note: We one billion percent agree with this ==>

