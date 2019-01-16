Since libs are busy sharing woke TSA agent stories to highlight the shutdown, it’s only fair if we hear the other side of the story, right?

Here’s former Trump campaign spox Katrina Pierson with a TSA agent shutdown story of her own which hits on Dems for going to that lobby-fest in Puerto Rico over the weekend:

Going through TSA Pre✔️at #DFW and a man in front of me started apologizing to agents (5) for the shutdown chaos and said, “Congress could end this tomorrow.” The agents – nearly in unison – replied, “Yes – but the Democrats are all on a beach in Puerto Rico.” 🔥 — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) January 16, 2019

Did it happen? Who knows. But by using the same standards employed by libs, it’s 100% true:

Like this story we told you about yesterday from Rep. Rashida Tlaib:

So hard going through the airport today. I looked into the eyes of our workers who deserve better. A TSA officer said: "Don't stop fighting. Keep it up." I broke down & felt the weight of the responsibility on me. I will never become numb to the human impact. We must end this. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 14, 2019

But libs consider Pierson’s story to be horses*it:

And she’s an “Ahole”:

"I'll own the shutdown, I'll be proud to own the shutdown, Chuck"

Donald Trump

You suck at spin, as Trumps spins out. They chanted "LOCK HIM UP" in New Orleans. Malevolent Ahole Got Attacked. MAGA https://t.co/jNui4y3ClQ — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) January 16, 2019

Jacob Wohl reference for those who don’t know:

From the hipster coffee shop files https://t.co/sPR36lFhMm — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) January 16, 2019

Exit observation on a related note: We one billion percent agree with this ==>

I'm a billion percent sure the various news networks would still be in multi-day coverage if Republicans had gone to Puerto Rico with lobbyists during a government shutdown. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 15, 2019

