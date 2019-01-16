In an interview with the Washington Post, celebrity Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez used the phrase “run train” to describe her plans over the next two years in Congress:

In case you are not aware of the meaning of “run train,” Urban Dictionary defines it as a “gangbang“:

I know I'm old and everything, but RUN TRAIN?! Wowza. — Becky Kevoian (@BobsFunGirl) January 16, 2019

Maybe she’s using it in a way that nobody has heard before?

Not only is this distasteful, that's not how I understand that phrase to be used. So maybe our new hip, young overlord doesn't know what it actually means. — CamYzerman (@CamYzerman) January 16, 2019

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez was responding to a question on that fake nude photo of her that circulated last week. Her full answer via the Post:

Ocasio-Cortez: I was surprised and I was annoyed because it was a new tack. They’ve been for a very long time focusing on taking quotes out of context or manipulating them or making it seem as though I said things that I didn’t say. This was different in that it was an outright fraudulent thing. You can tell that they’re getting into hysterics because now you’re getting into my actual body, which is definitely crossing a level, definitely crossing a line. I also think it’s encouraging because this is my sixth day in Congress and they’re out of all their artillery. The nude is supposed to be like the bazooka. You know, like, “We’re going to take her down.” Dude, you’re all out of bullets, you’re all out of bombs, you’re all out of all this stuff. What have you got left? I’m six days into the term, and you already used all your ammo. So enjoy being exhausted for the next two years while we run train on the progressive agenda.

Over to you, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez. WTH did you mean by this?

