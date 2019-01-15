The Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for Attorney General nominee William Barr is underway and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, as noted by the Washington Post’s Aaron Blake, is already lying:

Full Feinstein quote here:

As for Dems saying that President Trump chose Barr to end the Mueller investigation, that narrative took a pretty big hit during his opening testimony where he pledged to allow “Bob” — his good friend — to finish his work:

Trending

Barr went on to say that it’s “vitally important” that Mueller finish the investigation:

And Barr testified that Trump “has sought no assurances, promises or commitments from me of any kind, either expressed or implied, and I have not given him any, other than I would run the department with professionalism and integrity”:

More Barr: “I don’t believe Mr. Mueller would be involved in a witch hunt.”

Barr also thinks Jeff Sessions did the right thing by recusing himself:

And he has a “very high opinion of Rod Rosenstein”:

Tell us again why Dems don’t like this guy?

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill BarrDianne Feinstein