By now you’ve seen some of the photos from President Donald Trump’s fast-food buffet to honor the NCAA champion Clemson Tigers to the White House…
Earlier this evening, President @realDonaldTrump treated the Clemson Tigers football team to dinner in the State Dining Room! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/P5JAo6yzfR
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 15, 2019
…and now here are some of the funnier Photoshops we’ve seen of the lib-triggering feast:
𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝐹𝑎𝑠𝑡 𝑆𝑢𝑝𝑝𝑒𝑟
Leonardo McVinci, oil on canvas pic.twitter.com/BFViAWbdus
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) January 15, 2019
To stay with that religious theme for a second:
— CJ Ciaramella (@cjciaramella) January 15, 2019
But this one is just too perfect:
Sorry I'm late.. pic.twitter.com/RZ5hfK8TFR
— ⇜Vapid↭Echo⇝ (@VapidEcho) January 15, 2019
And did you happen to catch the portrait of Abe Lincoln right behind the president?
Tradition pic.twitter.com/h6LN89JMVI
— Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) January 15, 2019
WE NEVER NOTICED THIS BEFORE:
ACTUAL Lincoln portrait over fireplace of State Dining Room, White House.
McDonald's was with us all along. pic.twitter.com/XoZUkwi82U
— Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) January 15, 2019
McDonald’s for the win. Again:
— Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) January 15, 2019
***
