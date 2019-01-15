By now you’ve seen some of the photos from President Donald Trump’s fast-food buffet to honor the NCAA champion Clemson Tigers to the White House…

Earlier this evening, President @realDonaldTrump treated the Clemson Tigers football team to dinner in the State Dining Room! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/P5JAo6yzfR — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 15, 2019

…and now here are some of the funnier Photoshops we’ve seen of the lib-triggering feast:

𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝐹𝑎𝑠𝑡 𝑆𝑢𝑝𝑝𝑒𝑟

Leonardo McVinci, oil on canvas pic.twitter.com/BFViAWbdus — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) January 15, 2019

To stay with that religious theme for a second:

But this one is just too perfect:

And did you happen to catch the portrait of Abe Lincoln right behind the president?

WE NEVER NOTICED THIS BEFORE:

ACTUAL Lincoln portrait over fireplace of State Dining Room, White House. McDonald's was with us all along. pic.twitter.com/XoZUkwi82U — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) January 15, 2019

McDonald’s for the win. Again:

