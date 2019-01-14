Today we learned that former Arizona Republican Senator Jeff Flake is a “Snowflake,” as in someone from Snowflake, AZ:
The snow fell in my hometown of Snowflake, Arizona last night. Photo cred Jon Flake pic.twitter.com/DUJSDsX0CX
— Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) January 13, 2019
The jokes do write themselves:
The jokes really do write themselves https://t.co/GuebkyJ7ON
— Deborah V (@socalscootergal) January 13, 2019
How are we just learning this now:
Are you telling me that this man is literally from a town called Snowflake and I am only finding out about it after he's left the senate?? https://t.co/OyeEStxMXv
— joe (@OGD_joe) January 13, 2019
And is this how he’ll be remembered?
What a perfect way to remember you.
— PDXSooner (@bradrjohn) January 13, 2019
And then he was gone. Until, of course, he ends up on cable news:
Rumor has it Flakey Flake will land a job with the FAKE NEWS to be the Republican who bashes Republicans. Another Michael Steele. https://t.co/xyv8Qaddhu
— RFC (@LagunitaRFC) January 14, 2019
***
