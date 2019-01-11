As we just told you, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Scott Israel as Broward County Sheriff over his department’s handling of the MSD HS shooting last February.
Israel, however, says “there was no wrongdoing” on his part and he plans to challenge the ruling in court and in the Florida Senate:
"There was no wrong doing on my part" says ousted Broward Sheriff Scott Israel.
Watch live: https://t.co/mLKezqpqi3
— CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) January 11, 2019
He also blamed the NRA which he says “controls the governor’s actions”:
“…now the NRA controls the governor’s actions…”
Ousted former sheriff Scott Israel @CBSMiami @ccoddcbs4news @DeFede @FrancesWangTV #developing pic.twitter.com/vWbayvBbkU
— liz roldan (@lizroldancbs4) January 11, 2019
WATCH:
NEW: Suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel responds to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' Executive Order: "This suspension is not about what occurred on February 14th… this was about politics, not about Parkland." https://t.co/U7vcZIgAW8 pic.twitter.com/ka1XYd0vZ8
— ABC News (@ABC) January 11, 2019
***
Related:
IT'S OFFICIAL: Gov. Ron DeSantis issues executive order to SUSPEND Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel https://t.co/cxjolSAy2a
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 11, 2019