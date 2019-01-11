As we just told you, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Scott Israel as Broward County Sheriff over his department’s handling of the MSD HS shooting last February.

Israel, however, says “there was no wrongdoing” on his part and he plans to challenge the ruling in court and in the Florida Senate:

Watch live: https://t.co/mLKezqpqi3 — CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) January 11, 2019

He also blamed the NRA which he says “controls the governor’s actions”:

NEW: Suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel responds to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' Executive Order: "This suspension is not about what occurred on February 14th… this was about politics, not about Parkland." https://t.co/U7vcZIgAW8 pic.twitter.com/ka1XYd0vZ8 — ABC News (@ABC) January 11, 2019

