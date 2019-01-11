As we just told you, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Scott Israel as Broward County Sheriff over his department’s handling of the MSD HS shooting last February.

Israel, however, says “there was no wrongdoing” on his part and he plans to challenge the ruling in court and in the Florida Senate:

He also blamed the NRA which he says “controls the governor’s actions”:

