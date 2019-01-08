Maybe it’s time to cancel the constitutional crisis if President Trump declares a national emergency over the border?

According to CNN, if the president does indeed declare a national emergency in his remarks tonight, it would be the 32nd active national emergency that the U.S. is dealing with:

CNN lists **31** active "national emergencies." Oldest is Jimmy Carter freezing Iranian assets after the 1979 Islamic revolution.https://t.co/EMNra0l1cr — Olivier Knox (@OKnox) January 8, 2019

It’s quite a list!

The United States is already invoking emergency powers for: – Iran

– Cuba

– Sudan

– Western Balkans

– Zimbabwe

– Syria

– Belarus

– Congo

– Lebanon

– North Korea

– Libya

– Yemen

– South Sudan

– Venezuela

– Burundi

– Nicaragua

– & more My latest for @CNN: https://t.co/tWtFdDAX50 — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) January 7, 2019

3 of the 31 were issued by President Trump:

Trump has already issued three national emergency declarations: one to punish foreign actors for election interference, one for sanctions on human rights abusers and one for sanctions on members of the Nicaraguan government. My latest for @CNN: https://t.co/tWtFdDjmds — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) January 7, 2019

Maybe Congress can review a few of these, ‘eh?

The National Emergencies Act is such a joke. By law, Congress is supposed to get together twice a year to review which emergencies are still valid and which are no longer necessary. In practice, this hasn’t happened a single time since the law was passed in 1976. https://t.co/OA1YWDXNlm — Daniel DePetris (@DanDePetris) January 8, 2019

More on this here:

And here:

And here’s a great report from @gregorykorte from 2014, which captures just how inept Congress has been with respect to the National Emergencies Act. Key line: “In 38 years, only one resolution has ever been introduced to cancel an emergency.” https://t.co/cEeP12wtBE — Daniel DePetris (@DanDePetris) January 8, 2019

***

