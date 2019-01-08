Maybe it’s time to cancel the constitutional crisis if President Trump declares a national emergency over the border?
According to CNN, if the president does indeed declare a national emergency in his remarks tonight, it would be the 32nd active national emergency that the U.S. is dealing with:
It’s quite a list!
The United States is already invoking emergency powers for:
– Iran
– Cuba
– Sudan
– Western Balkans
– Zimbabwe
– Syria
– Belarus
– Congo
– Lebanon
– North Korea
– Libya
– Yemen
– South Sudan
– Venezuela
– Burundi
– Nicaragua
– & more
3 of the 31 were issued by President Trump:
Trump has already issued three national emergency declarations: one to punish foreign actors for election interference, one for sanctions on human rights abusers and one for sanctions on members of the Nicaraguan government.
Maybe Congress can review a few of these, ‘eh?
And here:
***
