LOL. Libs are trashing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after she dared to utter the phrase, “All Lives Matter” during an MSNBC town hall over the weekend:

Speaker Pelosi on Black Lives Matter: "I support the recognition that black lives matter, for sure, and I have incorporated that in many of my statements. All lives matter… we really have to redress past grievances in terms of how we addressed the African-American community." pic.twitter.com/igbCqyceIJ — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 5, 2019

WHOOPS! Doesn’t she know she can’t say that? Here are some of the angrier tweets we’ve seen from blue-check libs:

"Meet the new boss…same as the old boss…" 🎸 https://t.co/HwOxOW1JAY — Torraine Walker (@TorraineWalker) January 6, 2019

Wait a second, did @SpeakerPelosi, the Congresswoman representing San Francisco, really "All Lives Matter" a question on national television? Wasn't the 10 year anniversary for Oscar Grant, like, a few days ago? https://t.co/hRAIYQGswj — Kim-Mai Cutler (@kimmaicutler) January 6, 2019

I was extremely disappointed to see Speaker Pelosi say Black Lives Matter and then quickly couple it with the hollow phrase all lives matter. The impulse to combine the two to is offensive. https://t.co/6E4HEI2gl2 — Touré (@Toure) January 6, 2019

That sure is a lot of words that don't mean "yes." Also, she could have said anything, but she said "all lives matter." Noooooooooo https://t.co/4GJmzwsi6T — Eddie Nelson 🌹 (@edwardnelson4tn) January 5, 2019

The injustices against Black cmmties don't lie exclusively in the past. They exist in the present – front & center – and are costing precious lives. Combating anti-Black racism is critical to ending white supremacy. Disappointing that Pelosi decided to "All Lives Matter" this. https://t.co/chjEo9jRAB — Jo Kaur (@SikhFeminist) January 5, 2019

And we’ll end it with this one: Sorry! She is the leader and she’s not going anywhere:

this is what they really think, and why we so desperately need new leadership. https://t.co/mvxnprtL0p — Becky Bond 🌹 (@bbond) January 5, 2019

***

Related:

DISGRACEFUL: For Pelosi, ‘a wall is an immorality,’ but she doesn’t have time to comment on Ronil Singh’s death https://t.co/VcblLvLkMR pic.twitter.com/YFyehochOY — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 5, 2019

ICYMI ==> THUD: Nancy Pelosi trips HARD over Michelle Obama in rush to excuse Rep. Tlaib’s profane impeachment rant https://t.co/u75oP0kH9s — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 5, 2019