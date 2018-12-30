Critics of President Donald Trump jumped on comments made by Sen. Lindsey Graham earlier today when he called all of the talk from the White House on a border wall really just a “metaphor” for border security:

It’s no longer a wall. Or a fence. Or a barrier. Now, says Lindsey Graham, “The Wall is a metaphor for border security.” Cool. But we won’t pay for a metaphor, either. — Bill Shapiro (@Bill_Shapiro) December 30, 2018

Video here:

HAPPENING NOW: Sen. Lindsey Graham tells reporters after meeting with President Trump that the president "is firm in his commitment to make sure we get money for border security" pic.twitter.com/hgGdZ1wteC — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 30, 2018

Um, when exactly did this become just a metaphor? Way to give in to the critics, Lindsey:

Does @AnnCoulter think the wall is a metaphor? https://t.co/Ft3thKEXNf — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) December 30, 2018

And Mexico's paying for it is a metaphor for sucker. https://t.co/OSXWN8JpYx — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) December 30, 2018

“Build the steel slats which are really just a metaphor for border security! And Mexico is going to indirectly pay for it via increased tax revenues from a new trade agreement which is not yet ratified, but in the meantime American taxpayers have to front the money! “ — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) December 30, 2018

You’re shutting down the government over a…metaphor? https://t.co/K0TZnaMXEI — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 30, 2018

Does this mean that Lindsey Graham and other Republicans will vote for a bill that provides money for drones and tell themselves that they’re voting for a “wall”? https://t.co/BjYzvKtUDi — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) December 30, 2018

Former Trump supporters noted the discrepancy as well:

So border-security funds in exchange for some sort of amnesty? Hell we couldve gotten that w Jeb or any Republican https://t.co/t7lR97hFsq — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) December 30, 2018

Ann Coulter, earlier in the day, gave the president an “F” for “follow-through” on his immigration agenda:

Wait until they find out you haven't built one inch of the wall, deported "Dreamers," or signed that executive order on anchor babies. Tweeting level: A+

Follow-through: F https://t.co/QWGDgVZJJk — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) December 30, 2018

After Graham’s comments, however, the president was back tweeting about a wall, this time using the security around the Obama’s DC as an example of a wall that works:

President and Mrs. Obama built/has a ten foot Wall around their D.C. mansion/compound. I agree, totally necessary for their safety and security. The U.S. needs the same thing, slightly larger version! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2018

But Sen. Graham was not the only Republican throwing cold water on the wall today.

Outgoing chief of staff John Kelly, in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, said that the White House gave up on a concrete wall early in the administration:

“To be honest, it’s not a wall.” EXCLUSIVE: John Kelly’s exit interview as Trump’s embattled White House Chief of Staff – Los Angeles Times https://t.co/bkxak7Djma @latimes — Molly O'Toole (@mollymotoole) December 30, 2018

If true, Kelly also does the president no favors here:

Kelly today: "We left a solid concrete wall early on in the administration, when we asked people what they needed and where they needed it.”

March, 2018: Trump tours concrete prototypes and since then 94 times has claimed he's building a wall.

🤔 — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) December 30, 2018

And Kellyanne Conway said Sunday morning that Dems shouldn’t be so focused on a “wall” and they’re “being very disingenuous”:

.@KellyannePolls: on Fox says there's “a silly semantic argument” in which 'Wall' has become a “four-letter word.” Says those focused on 'wall' are "Being very disingenuous" — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) December 30, 2018

Eek. Sound like we’re never getting that wall at this rate.

