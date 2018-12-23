Fired FBI Director James Comey took to Twitter today and said “FBI families will spend Christmas without a paycheck” thanks to the government shutdown:

And he was quickly fact-checked over this false statement:

Payrolls … how do they work?

But don’t take Malor’s word for it:

So, was Comey just wrong or did he lie?

