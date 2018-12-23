Fired FBI Director James Comey took to Twitter today and said “FBI families will spend Christmas without a paycheck” thanks to the government shutdown:

FBI families will spend Christmas without a paycheck. This president promised Mexico would pay for the wall but innocent people are now paying the price for another lie. Our thoughts are with hardworking public servants and their families. — James Comey (@Comey) December 23, 2018

And he was quickly fact-checked over this false statement:

Per OMB guidance, checks for Pay Period 26 (December 9-22) will be processed as usual. Which means federal employees will get their normal direct deposit between December 28 and January 3. It's the paychecks *after* that, starting with Pay Period 1, that are stopped. https://t.co/RT1wroDWWr — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) December 23, 2018

Payrolls … how do they work?

This, of course, makes perfect sense if you think about it for just two seconds. The money for December 9-21 salaries was appropriated and obligated. So those payments can be sent as part of normal shutdown operations. It's the pay period after that where there is no money. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) December 23, 2018

It's like Democrats have suddenly forgotten how payroll works. You get paid for that LAST pay period's work, folks. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) December 23, 2018

But don’t take Malor’s word for it:

And you don't have to take my word for it, you can go look at OMB's shutdown guidance for yourself. https://t.co/cM5lhgD2Vs — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) December 23, 2018

Per that guidance, the critical date when it comes to federal employee paychecks will be January 11. That's when the payments for Pay Period 1 (Dec. 23-Jan. 5) would ordinarily have been delivered by direct deposit. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) December 23, 2018

So, was Comey just wrong or did he lie?

This is a lie. Literally no federal employee will spend Christmas without a paycheck according to OPM. https://t.co/KnKnGe3FX7 — The H2 (@TheH2) December 23, 2018

Comey The Good And Brave Just Ask Him is… lying.https://t.co/qYuM9nbbrT — Will Collier (@willcollier) December 23, 2018

