Yikes. Sen. Lindsey Graham compared President Donald Trump to — gasp — former President Barack Obama over his just-declared victory over ISIS in Syria:

Withdrawal of this small American force in Syria would be a huge Obama-like mistake. https://t.co/028NOsbyzT — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 19, 2018

President @realDonaldTrump is right to want to contain Iranian expansion. However, withdrawal of our forces in Syria mightily undercuts that effort and put our allies, the Kurds at risk. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 19, 2018

A decision to withdraw will also be viewed as a boost to ISIS desire to come back. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 19, 2018

Graham also warned that we have not won in either Afghanistan or Iraq as well:

With all due respect, ISIS is not defeated in Syria, Iraq, and after just returning from visiting there — certainly not Afghanistan. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 19, 2018

Well, the next two years should be fun.

***

