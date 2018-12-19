Yikes. Sen. Lindsey Graham compared President Donald Trump to — gasp — former President Barack Obama over his just-declared victory over ISIS in Syria:
Withdrawal of this small American force in Syria would be a huge Obama-like mistake. https://t.co/028NOsbyzT
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 19, 2018
President @realDonaldTrump is right to want to contain Iranian expansion.
However, withdrawal of our forces in Syria mightily undercuts that effort and put our allies, the Kurds at risk.
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 19, 2018
A decision to withdraw will also be viewed as a boost to ISIS desire to come back.
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 19, 2018
Graham also warned that we have not won in either Afghanistan or Iraq as well:
With all due respect, ISIS is not defeated in Syria, Iraq, and after just returning from visiting there — certainly not Afghanistan.
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 19, 2018
Well, the next two years should be fun.
***
Related:
President Trump declares victory over ISIS in Syria https://t.co/hA5vyHQBAF
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 19, 2018