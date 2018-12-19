And there it is…

President Trump will reportedly “sign a clean CR” and thus keep the government open without getting any money for border wall construction:

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn emerged from a lunch with GOP senators and with Vice President Mike Pence and told me that President Trump will sign a stop-gap to keep government open.

“He will sign a clean CR,” he said — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 19, 2018

The bill will keep the government running until February 8:

Sen Majority Whip @JohnCornyn emerging from Cap Hill lunch w Pence told @mkraju that Trump will sign clean CR to keep govt funded thru Feb 8 — Laurie Ure (@LaurieUreCNN) December 19, 2018

And they’ll try to schedule the vote today:

CR vote in the Senate will be “hopefully later today,” says Cornyn. — Kristina L. Peterson (@kristinapet) December 19, 2018

This would be a big win for Dems if/when it happens:

Congressional leadership introduces CR until Feb. 8th WITHOUT $5 Billion for the Wall. Let me get this straight… our chances of getting the Wall will be better in February when Nancy Pelosi is Speaker than now when we have the majority? Give me a break. #DoWhatWeSaid — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) December 19, 2018

Punting to Feb. 8 on a CR not only gives Democrats a Christmas present, it offers them a Valentine’s Day gift. Democrats will win, the wall will not be built, and Congress will once again have punted when we should’ve been taking a stand. The time to fight is now. Zero excuse. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) December 19, 2018

