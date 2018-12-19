And there it is…

President Trump will reportedly “sign a clean CR” and thus keep the government open without getting any money for border wall construction:

The bill will keep the government running until February 8:

Trending

And they’ll try to schedule the vote today:

This would be a big win for Dems if/when it happens:

Tick-tock.

***

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: border wallCRDonald Trump