President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, went after former FBI Director James Comey in a series of tweets this morning, calling him a “proven leaker of confidential FBI material” and suggesting that Comey “interfered more in election than anyone”:

Giuliani expanded on that joke in the last line regarding “comey” an election with a now-deleted tweet that included a photo of Bashful, one of the 7 dwarfs in “Snow White”:

Why’d he delete it though? It’s not the worst joke we’ve ever read on Twitter.

Anyway, as we told you earlier, Sarah Sanders went after Comey on Monday, calling him a “shameless fraud”:

