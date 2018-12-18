President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, went after former FBI Director James Comey in a series of tweets this morning, calling him a “proven leaker of confidential FBI material” and suggesting that Comey “interfered more in election than anyone”:

Comey proven leaker of confidential FBI material directed the violation of General Flynn’s right to counsel and set up a false statement charge FBI didn’t believe was false. Comey interfered more in election than anyone. It has become a verb you shouldn’t “comey” an election. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 18, 2018

Giuliani expanded on that joke in the last line regarding “comey” an election with a now-deleted tweet that included a photo of Bashful, one of the 7 dwarfs in “Snow White”:

this tweet from POTUS's lawyer was just deleted: pic.twitter.com/m96Okl02OP — Colin Campbell (@colincampbell) December 18, 2018

Why’d he delete it though? It’s not the worst joke we’ve ever read on Twitter.

Anyway, as we told you earlier, Sarah Sanders went after Comey on Monday, calling him a “shameless fraud”:

Republicans should stand up to Comey and his tremendous corruption – from the fake Hillary Clinton investigation, to lying and leaking, to FISA abuse, and a list too long to name. The President did the country a service by firing him and exposing him for the shameless fraud he is — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 18, 2018

***

