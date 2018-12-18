Breaking news out of Arizona where we’re seeing multiple reports that Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has selected Republican Martha McSally, who just lost her race for the U.S. Senate to Dem Kyrsten Sinema, to fill the state’s open seat once held by John McCain:

BREAKING: @RepMcSally was selected to fill the Arizona Senate seat once held by John McCain. Here's what we know:https://t.co/9XBhaMo72c — azcentral – politics (@azcpolitics) December 18, 2018

A “do-over”?

Confirmation from Gov. Ducey:

I’m grateful to @RepMcSally for taking on the great responsibility of representing #Arizona in the U.S. Senate. I look forward to working with her and Senator-Elect @kyrstensinema to get positive things done. — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) December 18, 2018

The pick does make some sense:

I think @MarthaMcSally is the fairest option for @dougducey to pick for #AZSen. He must choose a Republican. She won the GOP primary with more than 50 percent. She barely lost the general. The voters got their 1st choice in @kyrstensinema with McSally they get their 2nd choice. — Tim Steller (@senyorreporter) December 14, 2018

McSally will have to defend the seat in a 2020 special election ahead of the seat’s regularly scheduled 2022 election:

My husband’s greatest legacy was placing service to AZ & USA ahead of his own self-interest. I respect @dougducey's decision to appoint @RepMcSally to fill the remainder of his term. Arizonans will be pulling for her, hoping that she will follow his example of selfless leadership — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) December 18, 2018

Can she hold it?

Ducey had his frustrations with McSally. But in the end, he viewed her as the best bet to hold the seat. https://t.co/P9sFVd6Xc6 — Sean Sullivan (@WaPoSean) December 18, 2018

***