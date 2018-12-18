Breaking news out of Arizona where we’re seeing multiple reports that Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has selected Republican Martha McSally, who just lost her race for the U.S. Senate to Dem Kyrsten Sinema, to fill the state’s open seat once held by John McCain:

A “do-over”?

Confirmation from Gov. Ducey:

The pick does make some sense:

McSally will have to defend the seat in a 2020 special election ahead of the seat’s regularly scheduled 2022 election:

Can she hold it?

