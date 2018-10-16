President Trump took to Twitter this morning with some A+ tweets to thank the Cherokee Nation for exposing “complete and total fraud” Elizabeth Warren:

Pocahontas (the bad version), sometimes referred to as Elizabeth Warren, is getting slammed. She took a bogus DNA test and it showed that she may be 1/1024, far less than the average American. Now Cherokee Nation denies her, “DNA test is useless.” Even they don’t want her. Phony! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

Now that her claims of being of Indian heritage have turned out to be a scam and a lie, Elizabeth Warren should apologize for perpetrating this fraud against the American Public. Harvard called her “a person of color” (amazing con), and would not have taken her otherwise! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

Thank you to the Cherokee Nation for revealing that Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to as Pocahontas, is a complete and total Fraud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

“Sometimes referred to as Pocahontas?” Crying.

If Sen. Elizabeth Warren thought she was done with it all after her DNA test, she was sorely mistaken.

