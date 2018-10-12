Since it doesn’t look like the Mueller probe is going to snare President Donald Trump on Russia, what will his critics do now?
Well, that’s an easy one:
You have to wonder just how much financially the House of Trump owes the House of Saud.
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 12, 2018
Jared Kushner is involved, too:
.@jaketapper: "Do you think Jared Kushner and by extension President Trump, got played by MBS?"@BillKristol: "Yes.. Kushner's having private conversations, he has private business relations with Saudi Arabia… And he works in the White House" https://t.co/vlkdrveLnI pic.twitter.com/y4yBT469Of
— The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) October 12, 2018
Oh, this is definitely coming:
President Trump has long been an advocate of better relations with Saudi Arabia, citing his past business dealings with the nation. Watch: pic.twitter.com/N429D9LcPx
— Hardball (@hardball) October 12, 2018
For both of them:
How ugly will this Saudi Arabia scandal get for Donald Trump and Jared Kushner? https://t.co/1xF6U30kPn
— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) October 13, 2018
And there is some truth to it, like this 2017 report from the Daily Caller:
FARA filings revealed Saudi Arabia paying Trump Hotel DC ~$270k as part of one lobbying firm's foreign influence campaign https://t.co/FxhIg7Aqk7 pic.twitter.com/wvtSquqDb9
— Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) October 12, 2018
We’ll hear more about this over the coming weeks:
Are @realDonaldTrump's business profits from Saudi Arabia influencing his foreign policy decisions? https://t.co/iL5ZTuwjPZ
— Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) October 13, 2018
And Fox News points out the recent history between the two countries:
Trump Admin & Saudi Arabia:
—2017—
•May: 1st stop on 1st foreign trip
•Oct: Kushner made unannounced visit
•Nov: Trump expressed confidence in ruling family amid crackdown
—2018—
•Mar: Bin Salman visited WH
•Sep: Pompeo certified US support for Saudi military ops in Yemen pic.twitter.com/3Ufe0xzwyt
— Fox News Research (@FoxNewsResearch) October 13, 2018
All it will take is the Blue Wave to find out!
This could be investigated starting in January. https://t.co/Bt5ld7sHQa
— Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) October 13, 2018
